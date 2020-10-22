CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak is expected to make an announcement in the Commons this morning about additional support for hospitality businesses in England under Tier 2 Covid-19 controls.
Many businesses feel they are losing out because they are unable to claim under the local furlough scheme which is available to those ordered to close under the tougher Tier 3 controls.
Yesterday, a business leader has said it is "ridiculous" that funding for an effective system to support businesses should only come with Tier 3 restrictions.
There is currently no specific funding in place for businesses in Tier 2 areas, many of whom have seen footfall plummet since being place at the high alert level.
Jonathan Walker, director of policy for the North East Chamber of Commerce, said: "Businesses need sufficient support to protect jobs and prevent irreparable cash flow problems.
“Test and trace has been championed by Government but nationally it is not working. We believe it is ridiculous that to get funding to get an effective system, and support businesses, you need to agree to be in Tier 3.
"Surely Government's focus ought to be preventing places from needing to enter Tier 3 in the first place.
“There also has to be transparent consultation with businesses on any measures that are introduced to minimise damage to our local economy, while ensuring everyone’s public health is protected as far as possible.”