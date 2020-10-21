A FORMER soldier was told his claim a violent attack on another man may have been triggered by post traumatic stress disorder would not work again in court.

Luke Thompson was addressed by a judge at Durham Crown Court as he was sentenced for an attack on a man in his own home, fracturing several ribs.

The court heard Thompson suspected the victim had been seeing a former partner and previously tried to seek him out to administer “punishment”, but failed.

Following the attack, as he was arrested later on September 21, last year, Thompson accepted responsibility and told police, he, “should have hit him harder”.

The 34-year-old defendant, of Cedar Grove, Shildon, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm at a previous hearing, on the basis he delivered several punches but no kicks or stamps in the attack.

Sentence was adjourned to allow for a background Probation Service report to be prepared for the court.

Ian West, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing the offence was aggravated by the fact that it took place in the victim’s own home, at 8.45am on a Saturday.

Judge Ray Singh told Thompson’s counsel, Michele Turner, that he had read the report, Army testimonials and other character references submitted on his behalf.

Miss Turner said it was, “a tragic situation” her client had found himself in.

She said despite his comment on arrest, when he calmed down later he was remorseful.

“When this happened, he got himself ridiculously drunk and it was a foolish comment made on the spur of the moment.

“He does deeply regret that it happened.

“He’s a gentleman who has experienced and witnessed horrific events during the years of his service.

“I asked him if he has sought help from Veterans’ Support and he hasn’t.

“His feelings when he struck overtook him to a degree and he was completely apologetic afterwards.

“He could use any rehabilitation activity days working with the Probation Service on a regimented programme to address these issues.”

Asked about the prospect of Thompson paying compensation, Miss Turner said that he now provides support to his family from his earnings as an hgv driver, but on a zero hours contract, working intermittent times.

Judge Singh told Thompson having read the references, he seems to have been considered, “a valuable member of the armed forces, protecting this country through those years’ of service.”

But Judge Singh told him: “That does not get you a ‘get out of jail’ pass.”

Imposing a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, he told Thompson his service stress would not be an excuse he can use again.

He ordered Thompson to complete 20 probation rehabilitation days and to pay the victim £600 compensation.