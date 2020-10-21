A MAN who was caught on CCTV smashing several pub windows in Newton Aycliffe is wanted by police.
The man, who is believed to be in his late teens, was seen causing the damage to The Roundhouse Sports and Leisure Bar last night (Tuesday, October 21) at around 10.20pm.
Durham Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a pub last night.
“Officers are trying to trace a man who was seen on CCTV breaking windows at The Roundhouse Sports and Leisure Bar, in the Thames Centre, Newton Aycliffe, at around 10.20pm.
“The suspect is believed to be in his late teens and was wearing an Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the shoulders, a grey tracksuit and black and white trainers.
“Following the incident, the man was seen walking off in the direction of Tesco and was believed to be holding a red hammer.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 486 of October 20.