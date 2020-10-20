A MAN has been banned from visiting his mother's house after causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage and threatening to smash her windows.

Josh Wellock appeared before District Judge Tim Capstick at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court this morning following an incident at his mother's home in Shildon yesterday.

The court heard that after arriving at her house he became agitated and starting throwing things around the living room.

Harry Hadley, prosecuting, said: "He pulled a loose handle off the living room door and threw it through the window.

"He then went upstairs and continued to bang around. His mother told him to be quiet and he told her 'I'm going to smash the f*****g house up.'"

Police were called to the property and Wellock was subsequently arrested, shouting: "Just watch what happens when I get out, I will smash all of the windows," as he was led away by officers.

The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to threatening to damage property and committing an offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge.

In a statement read out during the hearing, Wellock's mother said she was scared of her son.

She said: "This incident has left me upset and scared and very nervous.

"I'm scared of Josh. He is very unpredictable and his behaviour frightens me.

"I can no longer live in the house with him any longer because his behaviour has worsened."

Stephen Andrews, mitigating, said: "He accepts causing damage to his mother's property and making the threat.

"He recently damaged internal doors and spent some time on remand before he was given a conditional discharge for that offence.

"He attended at his mother's house yesterday and an argument ensued. He apologises through me for his behaviour."

District Judge Tim Capstick told Wellock: "A mother should not have to be worried about her son coming over to the house and how he might behave.

"You should not have behaved like that and there is to be no repetition of that behaviour."

Wellock was given a community order for 12 months and he is excluded from attending his mother's address for the same length of time.