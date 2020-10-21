JURORS watched CCTV footage of a teenage girl enjoying a night out in the hours leading up to her getting into a stranger's car before she was allegedly raped.

The teenager could be seen visiting a number of pubs in Darlington town centre with friends where she accepted she had been drinking and taking drugs during the night out.

And footage showed her getting into the car being driven by her alleged rapist, Saman Osmanzadeh, before being driven to his friend's house in Bishop Auckland on March 10.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had no recollection of what happened to her until she woke up in bed with the defendant laid next to her kissing her.

One of the friends she was out with on the night told the jury how she had been messaged by her friend to find out what happened after the got separated on the night out.

She said: "I remembered that she had disappeared, so I asked her what had happened and if she got home okay.

"She said she couldn't remember what had happened and asked 'how did she get to Bishop'. I didn't understand what she was talking about because I didn't understand why she would go to Bishop."

Another friend said she had been contacted by the alleged victim in the early hours of the morning and had screenshot pictures of the messages between the pair which she handed over to police.

She said she received one message from her friend saying 'I remember waking up baked, naked and blood on the bed'.

A further friend told how the teenager was dropped off at her house in 'a right state' by her alleged attacker just after 5am in the morning.

The woman, who cannot be identified, said she was concerned so concerned about her friend that she called her a taxi to take her home because 'she looked like she had been drinking for a week'.

She told the court that she also gave her a pair of pyjamas to wear to help her feel more comfortable.

Under cross examination from defence barrister Julian Goode, she was asked about her friend's condition when she was dropped off.

The witness said: "When she got out of the car she stumbled a little, I just propped her up and helped her out."

The jury members were shown copies of photographs of Osmanzadeh's home from when they arrested in the early hours of the following morning.

Earlier in the trial, the alleged victim said: "When I came to realise what had happened I started to cry. I was starting to piece it together and wondered how I had got there.

"I didn't remember anything and that is when it shocked me, because I couldn't remember."

Osmanzadeh, of Durham Street, Bishop Auckland, denies rape and maintains that the sex was consensual.

The trial of the 31-year-old is expected to last at least three days.