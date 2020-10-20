A PETITION to reopen a railway station is gaining speed after receiving more than 3,500 signatures.
The petition was launched back in August to reopen Ferryhill Railway Station and Leamside Line after Sedgefield MP Paul Howell raised the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Earlier this year, the Prime Minister also said it was his ‘ambition’ to see a train line to Ferryhill reopened.
Plans have previously raised the prospect of extending the Metro route service south to the town, down the former Leamside Line and via Durham City.
The town council’s independent councillors created the petition on Durham County Council’s website to make the idea a reality.
Last Friday, residents flocked to Ferryhill Town Hall to sign the petition alongside Mr Howell.
Town councillor David Farry said: “The petition was put forward because we feel we had been let down by successive MPs and even Blair the PM. It's very important to Ferryhill to have a fit for purpose transport system as we are now a commuter town. We fully support our MP Paul Howell on his quest to have the rail station reopened."