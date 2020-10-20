A NEW fitness movement has launched an outdoor gym to help families and communities have fun whilst keeping fit.

The gym at Hackworth Park, in Shildon, is specially designed so that all ages, body shapes and fitness levels can benefit.

Parkletics also provides a free supporting iPhone app which tracks your fitness level and confidence.

The app suggests new exercises and circuits as your fitness and strength increases, with the option of creating fitness groups with friends or family.

Ineos Hygienics, which manufactures its hand sanitiser and other sanitising products in Newton Aycliffe, has provided funding for the project as part of their investment in communities.

Parkletics began when its founder, Beth Hayward, saw a need in her own community for a playground, while other locals wanted an outdoor gym.

Ms Hayward saw a way of providing both at the same time in a way that would bring her community together and achieve her other passion - reducing barriers to exercise.

Tracey Bellas at Shildon Town Council said: ''The Parkletics equipment has caused quite a buzz in Shildon and we are all looking forward to trying this accessible equipment which will benefit our whole community.

"The installation of the equipment went smoothly, and visually, it looks great in Hackworth Park.''

Representatives from Shildon Town Council, ShildonAlive, and County Durham Sport attended the launch of the Parkletics gym last Wednesday where they were given a first training session by Parkletics trainers.

Further free training days for members of the community are due to take place over the next months.