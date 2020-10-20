A TEENAGER who was picked up in the street after a night out was taken to a stranger's house were she says she was raped, a court has heard.

The alleged victim had been in Darlington town centre drinking with friends when she got into Saman Osmanzadeh's car before being taken to Bishop Auckland.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no recollection of the journey or the sexual assault until she sobered up.

Giving evidence during the trial, she accepted she had been drinking and taking drugs on the night and when asked whether she had consensual sex with the accused, she said she was 'in state to consent or not to sex'.

Members of the jury listened to the teenager's police interview made just hours after the alleged rape on March 10 this year.

The teenager said she had no recollection of anything that happened between midnight and 4am when she woke up in the stranger's bed.

She said: "I asked him to take me home and he then put me in his car with his friend and that's all that I can remember."

The officer asked her why she believed she had been raped and she told him that she knew what sex felt like and knew she would never have gone home with her alleged attacker because she had no idea who he was an had never spoken to him before.

The court had heard the alleged victim had been dropped off at a friend's house in the early hours of the morning and she realised something was wrong and called her a taxi to take her home.

Explaining what happened next, she said: "When I came to realise what had happened I started to cry. I was starting to piece it together and wondered how I had got there.

"I didn't remember anything and that is when it shocked me, because I couldn't remember.

"I rang my nanna, I was crying and said I think I have been raped."

Earlier in the trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of the girl as she walked along Blackwellgate in Darlington before climbing into the defendant's Nissan Micra and being driven out of town.

Christine Egerton, prosecuting, said the alleged victim awoke to hear the defendant saying 'anything for my baby' but she had no idea where she was or who she was with.

An examination of her phone showed she had been at an address on Gibbon Street, Bishop Auckland, and CCTV footage had been secured of the defendant calling at a petrol station in Shildon at around 2am when he bough pink gin, cigarettes and lemonade.

Miss Egerton said: "It was at his friend's house that he raped her – she was in no position to consent to sex.

"It is no secret that she was out that night, it is no secret that she had consumed alcohol or consumed drugs."

Osmanzadeh, of Durham Street, Bishop Auckland, denies rape and maintains that the sex was consensual.

The trial of the 31-year-old is expected to last three days.