QUESTION Time is inviting North-East residents to ask their burning questions on this Thursday’s show.
Virtual audience members from Sedgefield are being sought for the popular BBC topical debate programme.
Due to the coronavirus crisis audience members are being asked to participate via video link.
Host Fiona Bruce said: “Question time is still here and we can’t come to you for the reasons you all know but you can come to us as our virtual audience and I for one would love to see you.
“There maybe questions you want answered, things you don’t understand, don’t just shout at the tele come on the programme.”
To apply visit bbc.co.uk
