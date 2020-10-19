A BEREAVED daughter who set up one of the first support groups for asbestos-related diseases in the region has marked five years since its launch.

Samantha Cox from Newton Aycliffe, launched the Paul Readhead Asbestos Support Awareness Group (PRASAG) at Blackwell Grange Hotel in Darlington five years ago in memory of her father.

The group has since changed its name to Readley to honour both Mrs Cox’s father and Robin Smedley – the father of F1 Grand Prix engineer Rob Smedley who died from mesothelioma.

Mr Smedley’s daughter Joanne Murray also helps run the group, along with Sarah Thomas who offers advice and Mrs Cox’s mother Sharon orchard.

Mrs Cox said: “My dad died from mesothelioma so it made me want to get involved and help people. We held our first session back in 2015 in Darlington and we now run three groups in Darlington, Stannington and Seaham.

“We are here for anybody with an asbestos-related disease as well as their family and carers. The fundraising has been brilliant over the past five years. Funds raised go into the running of the group and other charities. Part of the benefit which has come from our donations is we now have two specialist nurses, Leah Taylor and Joanne Anderson, in the North-East. It’s important because they attend all of our support groups and really make a difference.”

In the future, the group hopes to become a registered charity and has already helped more than 200 people.

Each year there are more than 5,000 asbestos-related disease deaths, including mesothelioma, lung cancer and asbestosis in the UK.

Mrs Cox – who is a a qualified counsellor – said her goals for the next five years include reaching people quicker and raising more vital funds to help people in the region.

Ron Snaith, a man who has benefited from the group said: “Almost two years ago I was diagnosed with mesothelioma, I thought that was the end of world. However in between an operation and treatment I found help. Readley created a personal and friendly atmosphere with no pressure. With expertise within the group, any question or issue was discussed, solved or acted on.

“Fundraising has been encouraged by attending events and sponsorship. Although due to Covid this has been severely hampered. Since lockdown, most of us shielding have been kept motivated by Skype and zoom meetings.”

Visit readley.co.uk or @prasagasbestos on Facebook.