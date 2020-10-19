TRIBUTES have been paid to a much-loved woman who died following a crash near Newton Aycliffe.

Kayley Robinson was the passenger of a black BMW when it lost control and collided with a tree on Middridge Road.

It happened shortly after 6pm on Friday, October 9.

Ms Robinson was air lifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but sadly passed away as a result of her injuries five days later, on Wednesday, October 14.

A man in his 30s, who was the driver of the BMW, was also taken to James Cook with serious injuries.

A Durham police spokesperson said he remains in hospital.

The family of the 34-year-old woman said: “Kayley was a much loved mam, daughter, little sister and auntie.

“A one of a kind that left a lasting impression on anyone she met and she’ll be eternally missed by so many.

“Rest in peace Kayley Jo, know you were loved xx.”

Ms Robinson’s family have shared a picture in tribute and shown their gratitute to the people who supported her and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS)

They have also set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the GNAAS.

In a statement online they said:"Many people supported Kayley through her final days, and we, her family, are extremely grateful for this.

"On the evening of Friday 9th October Kayley was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital, by Great North Air Ambulance Service. Recognising her critical condition the Air Ambulance staff went above and beyond their duties, working out of hours, to get Kayley to hospital for urgent care.

"Kayley would always support charities whenever she could. We hope you can support Kayleys family in fundraising for this amazing charity, and honouring Kayley by donating whatever you can."

Witnesses or anyone with any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle beforehand is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 333 of October 9.

To donate to the fundraiser click here