A MAN is being sought by police after a charity box was stolen from Shildon Alive, which has become a lifeline for the town.
Shildon Alive, a St John’s Church project, first opened a community hub in March 2014 and now runs a food bank, credit union and a learning space as well as a surplus food shop open to everyone.
The incident is believed to have happened on October 1.
Anyone with information is asked to call PC Akiens on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.
