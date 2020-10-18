A TIGHT-knit dales community has created a stunning display of poppies to honour its fallen war heroes.

St John’s Chapel Poppy Creations, a group of knitters in upper Weardale, with the help of people from all generations, have decorated the town hall and its surroundings.

The group’s organiser Venita Pattinson said: "During lockdown the whole community worked toward this display.

"There are 5,000 knitted and croqueted poppies. Each one has been made by someone in lockdown, many of them single people that are living alone and shielded. It has really helped improve their mental health."

She added: "It has been hard, because we haven’t been able to do it together because of social distancing, but we have managed to do it. It has been a real community effort."

The group also recycled about 1,600 plastic pop bottles to make poppies for the grounds, including a memorial garden with 255 poppies - each one remembering an individual from Weardale who died in the two world wars.

Another field of poppies features a horse made out of purple poppies - the colour used to commemorate the service of animals during war.

Mrs Pattinson: "It is nice to have a good news story and to see how it has helped people with their mental health in these difficult times.

"On behalf of the group, we would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts."