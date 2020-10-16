A PROJECT based at a town methodist church has been given a grant to continue its work during Covid-19.

Bishop Auckland Methodist Church has been granted £14,797 by Gaunless Gateway Big Local Partnership (GGBLP) to enable it to continue with its services despite challenges presented by the pandemic.

The church has employed the creative talents of six young people alongside partner 105.9 BishopFM to enable a church service to reach those sheltering at home and unable to attend their regular place of community activities and worship.

By enabling the creative talents of six young people working across a variety of artistic and technical aspects to be mentored by a local artist and equipped by working closely with BishopFM community radio volunteers, they will develop skills to serve the local community long into the future.

When community groups can meet again in buildings, the church, that stands on Cockton Hill Road, will provide a venue for community gatherings with the potential to live stream to those unable to attend in person.

Those unable to access a local place of worship will be able to listen in on a Sunday morning on 105.9 BishopFM and hear some of the young people bringing their creative ideas across the airwaves.

Rev John Purdy said: “The generosity of this grant enables people of all ages and backgrounds to be linked together as we support one another at this difficult time.

"For some of our people who had been coming here for over 60 years to be unable to attend was heartbreaking, but now with the help of talented young people and the right technology, they are reconnected once more."

and feel as if they are still a part of the community they love.”