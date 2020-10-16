TWO businesses that have been impacted by Covid-19 have come together to put on a spooky mystery trail for Halloween.

Bright Woods Forest School CIC is hosting Who Dunnit, a baking-themed murder mystery event, alongside Tall Tales Mysteries on Sunday, October 25, from 11am-3pm at Deepdale Nature Reserve in Barnard Castle.

The two companies have seen their businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic and are looking forward to working together again.

Gemma McColl from Bright Woods said: “It has been a very difficult few months, but we are determined to keep trying.

“We have had some great sell-out murder mysteries on site previously and are very excited for this one as it is a first for a family audience.

“Grab a coat, get your thinking hats on and get down to the woods to see if you can solve a who current bunnit!”

This event will feature judges Jayne Fondant and Mario Mascarpone, who are set to arrive to judge the cake competition at a woodland fete.

Christine Pratt and Karen Middleton at a previous murder mystery trail

In household bubbles and with social distancing measures in place, guests are invited to wander the woods in search of suspects, to investigate clues and enjoy a hot drink and slice of cake while they mull over the potential killers.

This event will aim to be Covid secure by following government guidance to ensure everyone’s safety.

Places are limited to ensure social distancing can be maintained, so the organisers ask that those interested book early to secure a place.

This activity is recommended for adults and children over eight years, however younger children are welcome to attend as part of a family group.

Tickets are £30 for a family of up to four and are available from bookwhen.com/brightwoodsforestschool

For more information or to book as a larger family, contact Gemma McColl on 073 99 57 52 53