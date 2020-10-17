A NEW community group has been formed to tackle social and environmental issue in a rural village.
The Hunwick Community, Social and Environmental Group aims to enhance the social inclusion and wellbeing of residents and wider community.
It also seeks to improve the local environment.
The group intends to draw in the community by building on many previous community projects.
The group already have several projects in the works and hope to get a lot more after Covid had eased off.
They are starting off small with a community litter pick taking place today, October 17.
Other projects include developing and brightening the flower beds entrances to the village and replicating the old colliery banner the village used to take to the Durham Miners Gala.
Christine Ebdon said: “We want the community to be involved socially and bring the community together.
“Without the support of the community, none of this could happen, we have a lot of positive people in Hunwick.”
Durham County Councillor for Hunwick and Willington Olwyn Gunn said: “‘I’m delighted to support this new Hunwick community group. Right from the start I saw how it could work with the informal community group, the school and the Church to enhance and expand village life.
“During the challenges of the ongoing pandemic the excitement and enthusiasm of new ideas and support for residents across the age groups is particularly welcome. I look forward to seeing the projects develop.”