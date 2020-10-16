A DEER has been killed in the grounds of a County Durham hotel.
Police officers were called following reports of suspected poaching at Whitworth Hall Hotel, near Spennymoor at around 9.30pm last night.
Staff reported seeing two men acting suspiciously with a dog.
Acting Sergeant, Paul Coleman, said: “This was a terrible incident and very distressing for staff.
“We would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”
If you have any information call 101 and quote incident reference number 441 of October 15.
