A SUICIDE prevention charity is starting a new 24-hour text support for those going through dark times.

The Chester-le-Street based charity If U Care Share Foundation is delighted to announce an extension of its suicide prevention service.

The charity is introducing a free 24-hour, seven days a week, 365 days a year, text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope.

The crisis text line, allows people to text a trained support volunteer at any time of the day or night.

The user will be able to have a confidential and anonymous conversation with the aim that the volunteer de-escalates them from a place of crisis to a place of calm.

This potentially life-saving support meaning that no one will ever be alone in their time of need.

The service aims to help the person to think more clearly and enable them to know that they can take the next step to feeling better. They can then signpost to other services for that can provide continued support.

To access the service text IUCS to 85258.

Speaking about the new service If U Care Share Foundation CEO Shirley Smith said: “We currently provide support to people at risk of suicide and those who have lost loved ones to suicide. We have seen a large increase to our charity, from people seeking support as they are in crisis and throughout lockdown this has continued.

“We realise the timing of this is crucial as people will be able to access free text crisis support.

"Ultimately, we want people to know we are here to support them, no matter what they are going through. Suicide is not inevitable it is preventable.”