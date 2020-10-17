A VILLAGE band has successfully secured £3,000 thanks to a co-operative’s Community Connect award scheme.
Stanhope Silver Prize Band was awarded funding after being shortlisted by the convenience retailer Scotmid as one of three causes and charities in the North of England to receive financial support from an £84,000 pot.
Usually, Scotmid would shortlist projects and members then vote on to allocate different amounts of funding.
However, due to the pandemic, the Scotmid Board agreed that all shortlisted charities and community groups would receive equal funding.
Sean Hayes, Chairman at Stanhope Silver Prize Band, said: "Stanhope Silver Prize Band is immensely grateful for the funding and support from Scotmid Co-op.
"We are a brass band that have been in the heart of the Weardale community for 197 years, making us one of the oldest brass bands in England. The funding will help us refurbish our band room and support us in providing music to our community for many years to come."
Harry Cairney, President of Scotmid, said: “The pandemic has created numerous challenges for communities to overcome and adapt to.
"Community Connect is one of the main ways we can support the communities that we serve and we are delighted to provide Stanhope Silver Prize Band with funding as it continues to provide music and entertainment to the County Durham community.”
