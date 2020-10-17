A MAN jailed for aggravated vehicle taking has now been made subject of a restraining order prohibiting contact with witnesses in the case.
Craig Coney admitted the charge of aggravated vehicle taking on the day of his scheduled trial, in August, at Durham Crown Court.
It related to a Seat Leon taken and soon crashed in Willington, on April 29, last year.
Coney, 28, of Canterbury Crescent, Willington, also admitted damaging property, common assault and intimidating a witness, on September 19, 2019.
When the case was back before the court, on September 9, Judge Ray Singh imposed a 20-month prison sentence on Coney, who was also banned from driving for 34 months.
He was also ordered to pay a £140 statutory surcharge.
Judge Singh asked prosecution counsel Robin Patton to inquire whether the witness, the subject of the intimidation charge, would like to seek protection from further approaches by the defendant, by way of a restraining order.
The case came back to court this week, when Mr Patton requested the imposition of orders relating to both the witness and his partner.
Coney, appearing via video link from Durham Prison, said he did not know the man’s partner, or even what she looks like.
But the judge made the order relating to both, lasting for five years, during which time Coney is also forbidden from attending their address in Willington.