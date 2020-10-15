A COMPANY working within biology and photonitics has secured international investment to develop sleep masks to treat eye problems associated derived from diabetes.
County Durham-based Polyphotonix, a biophotonic and organic chemistry research company developing healthcare solutions, has secured investment from Japanese technology giant the Tohoku Pioneer Corporation.
The Tohoku Pioneer Corporation will supply state-of the-art Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) panels to be used in Polyphotonix’s Noctura 400 sleep mask.
The mask is used to treat diabetic retinopathy, the number one cause of preventable blindness in Europe.
From their headquarters in NetPark, Sedgefield, PolyPhotonix will use the technology to enhance the medical benefits of the sleep mask’s light therapy treatment.
The firm hopes it will help diabetic patients at risk of losing their sight continue to receive treatment during the pandemic, as many hospital eye clinics have been postponed and cancelled.
Richard Kirk, Chief Executive of PolyPhotonix says, “We are delighted to be working with Tohoku Pioneer.
"Together we can continue to save people’s sight. Current treatments for diabetic retinopathy are expensive, take up clinician’s time and require regular hospital visits.
"Our sleep mask can be used at home, reducing pressure on frontline hospital services and saving money.”