A UNIQUE and trail blazing approach to tackling modern day slavery is set to crank up the heat on those who exploit people through business activities and supply chains.

From Sunday, October 18, which is UK Anti-Slavery Day, seven police forces including North Yorkshire, Cleveland, Durham and Northumbria will operate according to the Modern Slavery Transparency in Supply Chains (TISC) Statement.

It is a collaborative and voluntary commitment, not just to examine policing businesses and supply chains for modern slavery, but also to tackle modern slavery as a whole.

Led by West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Burns-Williamson OBE as the national APCC lead for modern slavery and human trafficking, it has taken a number of months to develop and prepare.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell, of Durham Constabulary, said: “The collaborative approach between these seven forces shows a clear understanding about widespread nature of this horrendous situation people can find themselves in and how it must be tackled together to make things better.

“In addition, we are also taking a multi-agency approach and working closely with several of our partners so we can protect those who are often the most vulnerable in our society.

Steve White, Acting Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner for County Durham and Darlington said: “I have given priority to addressing modern day slavery in the Police, Crime and Victims’ Plan 2018-21 and determined to put things in place to make this less prevalent in County Durham and Darlington but above all, the priority is identifying, supporting and protecting the victims of these horrific crimes that prey on the most vulnerable people in our society.”

To report a suspicion or seek advice, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800-0121700 or visit the webpage for information and advice Modernslaveryhelpline.org