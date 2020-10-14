PUMPKINS have long been associated with Halloween, with many families making it an annual tradition go pumpkin picking.

Here are a few suggestions of sites in the North-East and North Yorkshire offering pumpkins in the run up to October 31 - some even have farm animals and other activities.

East Grange Farm, Durham

East Grange Farm has been in the Durham area since the early 1900s and has been farming at East Grange since 1941, where wheat, barley, oats, oilseed rape, and beans are grown alongside a flock of North of England Mule ewes.

The farm also has a pick-your-own pumpkin patch that is open in October, with dates currently ranging from Friday 16 to Saturday 31 between 9am and 3pm.

This year East Grange has grown over 20,000 pumpkins spread out over eight acres. There are 17 varieties, six different colours and sizes ranging from 500g all the way to 12kg - with wheelbarrows on hand when needed.

Anyone wishing to go here must book tickets.

Yorkshire Pumpkins, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire Pumpkins is keen to welcome families this half term at their pick-your-own-pumpkins patch.

The site has thousands of pumpkins to choose from and refreshments for all ages to enjoy.​

Picking opportunities are from 10am to 4pm on October 17 and 18 then every day from October 22 until Halloween.​

Due to Covid-19 entry will be ticketed, which are available online. Ticket prices will be deducted from the price of your pumpkins.

Down at the Farm, Houghton le Spring

Pumpkin Week at Down at the Farm starts Saturday, 24 to Saturday 31.

Pumpkin Picking is not the only thing on offer, with farmyard animals and magic shows also at the farm.

Tickets go online Monday, October 19. ​

Adventure Valley, Durham

Adventure Valley, on the outskirts of Durham, is offering a free pumpkin with every full paying child aged 2 and over.

Until Halloween, families collect pumpkins from the pumpkin patch and then get carving.

Other activities will be running too, like the Corn Cob Catapult, daily shows and ghost hunts.

Families are also urged to return on November 1 for ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ - the clue is in the name.

Tickets have limited ability but must be booked.

Brockbrushes, Corbridge, Northumberland

A bit of a drive from parts of the North-East this popular pumpkin patch is open from October 17 to 31.

Pre-booking is essential so that they can control numbers for social distancing and carving is off the cards, but " there will be lots of other pumpkin fun to be had".

The farm promises a lot of pumpkins and variety.