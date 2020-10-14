A CABLE fall onto overhead lines which power electric rail services caused significant delays on the East Coast Main Line (ECML), yesterday.
The fall caused significant damage, leaving power lines across the track at Scremerston, south of Berwick, causing delays and disruption for services between the North-East and Edinburgh.
It led to cessation of LNER and CrossCountry trains running directly between Newcastle and Berwick.
Northern services were able to operate, but only as far as Chat Hill, near Alnwick.
Where possible trains were diverted and road transport alternatives were also being provided.
Network Rail route director, Paul Rutter, said the company was working closely with Scottish Power to repair overhead power in time for Wednesday morning.