A BOY has become the latest in the police's young heroes gallery after he brought colour to his village in lockdown.

William McGurk, is the latest recipient of Crook Police’s Young Hero Award.

The seven-year-old, from Hunwick, was nominated by his mum Vicky McGurk after he started spreading a little kindness during lockdown.

William started decorating rocks with positive messages and hid them around his village for people to find.

The rocks, which include everything from inspirational messages to jokes and even word searches, were so popular that William formed his own Facebook page: Hunwick Rocks.

The venture has brought endless joy to residents of all ages as they find the rocks and then re-hide them for others.

William was also awarded a Blue Peter badge for his support toward key workers after drawing images of support after being inspired by the work of his parents.

PCSO Katie Martin, who presented William with his award and goodies outside Crook Police Station, said: “These little acts of kindness have brought the community together during such a difficult time and have brought joy to so many in such a creative way.

“William thoroughly deserves this award and I was delighted to present it to him.”

Young Hero nominations can be sent to PCSO Martin at Katherine.martin@durham.pnn.police.uk.