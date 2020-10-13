A SPATE of burglaries have been reported to police in a County Durham town.
The three shed break-in occurred on Cleveland Avenue, Farndale Gardens and Baysdale Gardens in Shildon.
A spokesperson for Durham police said all three were reported to police between Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.
A number of garden tools and hand tools were stolen during the burglaries.
Detectives investigating the incidents are now appealing for information and anyone with CCTV footage of the area, from the time in question, which could assist with their enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone who thinks they can help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ord from South Durham CID, by calling Durham Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101.