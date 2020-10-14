A VILLAGE school is in the running for a top class award.

Staindrop CofE Primary School, in County Durham, has been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year in the Times Education Supplement Schools Awards 2020.

Headteacher Steve Whelerton said: “I’m so proud that the hard work of everyone connected to Staindrop CE Primary School is being recognised at such an impressive national level.

"It is testament to the commitment of our teachers, staff, parents and of course our amazing pupils, who all go above and beyond to make our school so special.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year and schools are doing their very best for their children and communities. This incredible announcement has given our staff an enormous boost as they continue to provide outstanding teaching and support to our pupils.”

According to the TES, all eight finalists in the Primary School of the Year category have “shone out among other schools for sparking a love of learning and have notched up some great achievements.”

Staindrop CE Primary School was selected for its “ceaseless pursuit of applying creativity throughout all aspects of the curriculum, the impact of which has led to it supporting and improving other schools throughout the region.”

TES editor Ann Mroz says: “The standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud: it's an extraordinary achievement to be on this shortlist."

This is the third time that Staindrop has been shortlisted for a TES award, having twice been named finalists in the top Creative Primary Schools category.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on Friday, November 13.