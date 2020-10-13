THE cheapest and most expensive towns to live in County Durham have been revealed - and it shows where homes are going for the most amount of cash.
Latest data from property website Zoopla has compared how much the average home sold for last year.
Over a twelve month period, the data has revealed how each County Durham town compares.
House prices in Barnard Castle are currently the highest in County Durham, beating Durham City by almost £50,000.
Meanwhile house prices in Peterlee are currently the lowest in the county, with homes going for significantly less at around £80,000 on average.
In the past year, Brits making a move to the county have paid on average £142,739, based on the sale of 6,109 homes.
But there is a huge discrepancy in the cost of buying a home with some places costing on average, more than double to live.
Here's how your town compares with County Durham
The data shows the average price of home sold over the past twelve months.
1. Barnard Castle - £203,741
2. Durham - £161,330
3. Darlington - £160,157
4. Newton Aycliffe - £152,439
5. Chester Le Street - £147,510
6. Houghton Le Spring - £129,911
7. Wingate - £128,969
8. Seaham - £124,881
9. Consett - £124,701
10. Spennymoor - £123,479
11. Bishop Auckland - £119,065
12. Crook - £117,706
13. Stanley - £103,939
14. Trimdon Station - £102,859
15. Ferryhill - £90,198
16. Shildon - £86,567
17. Peterlee - £80,030
In the North-East, where the average price paid for a home last year was £188,489, County Durham comes fourth out of all five counties.
Topping the list, North Yorkshire with average house prices of £238,516, then Northumberland with £181,182.
This is followed by Tyne and Wear with £177,489, County Durham with £142,762 and Hartlepool with £133, 951.