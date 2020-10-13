A WOMAN accused of glassing a former friend is to stand trial next year, claiming it was a case of “self-defence”
Amy Louise Short also denies attempting to pervert the course of justice by agreeing to offer money to the victim so the case would not be pursued.
It stems from an incident outside a convenience store in Tow Law, on Saturday January 4, when Ms Short is accused of thrusting a jar to the victim’s face, causing a cut to her cheek.
The alleged agreement to offer money in the hope proceedings would be dropped against her was said to have been made by the defendant 12 days later.
During a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court she denied charges of wounding with intent and doing an act tending or intended to pervert the course of justice.
The 19-year-old defendant, of Attlee Estate, Tow Law, was granted bail to return to court for the trial.
A three-day time estimate has been put on the hearing, due to start on January 11.
