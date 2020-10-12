POLICE are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen during a garage break-in.
A trials motorbike was taken from a locked garage during the raid at a property in Sunniside, Crook, at about 9pm on Friday, October 9.
A spokesperson for Durham police said the bike was driven a short distance before it was discarded and subsequently recovered.
Three people wearing balaclavas then made off from the area in a silver vehicle, described as being similar to an estate car or people carrier.
Officers have appealed to witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact Crook police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident DHM-09102020-0459.