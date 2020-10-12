A DRUG-DRIVER is back behind bars after he reached speeds of 100-miles-per-hour before ramming into a police car.

Anthony Lee Yeoman, from Willington, was involved in a midnight police chase after vehicle checks discovered he was driving an Audi A4 without insurance.

On November 16, of last year, the 30-year-old was involved in a high speed pursuit through Durham city whilst banned from driving.

A police officer was following Yeoman when he started driving dangerously, all whilst under the influence of cannabis, cocaine and cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine.

The officer activated blue lights as the defendant accelerated away.

Durham Crown Court heard that Yeoman continued along Stockton Road on the wrong side of the keep left arrow and went the wrong way around a roundabout without slowing down.

He then continued on to Maiden Castle and throughout the chase reached speeds of 100-miles-per-hour.

The defendant then travelled on the wrong side of a central refuge straight into oncoming traffic who had to break to avoid a crash.

Prosecuting Jonathan Harley said: "At the point he entered Bowburn the officer saw the break lights on the vehicle and the officer initially thought he was slowing down but that wasn't the case. He reversed into the patrol car impacting heavily the officer and the front of the car. The officer got out of the vehicle, drew his taser and he was arrested."

Later police checks found Yeoman was under the influence of drugs and was already disqualified from driving.

In 2018, he was given a 14-month prison sentence and was banned from driving for three years after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

In mitigation, Jane Foley said: “He has suffered a number of personal problems having lost his grandmother and he and his partner's second child he has reflected upon his offending behaviour and the affect this has had on those closest to him.

“He expresses a desire to be a better person and in the last eight months has taken steps to address his drug misuse.”

Yeoman was convicted of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving with a proportion of controlled drugs in his bloodstream which exceeded the legal-limit.

He was sentenced to18-months imprisonment half of which he will serve on licence and was disqualified from driving for three years.