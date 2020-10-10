A MAN and woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Newton Aycliffe.
The incident took place on Middridge Road, shortly after 6pm yesterday evening.
It is believed the dark-coloured BMW left the road before colliding with a tree.
A man and a woman were taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam of the vehicle shortly beforehand is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 333 of October 9.