THE following is a list of people from the North-East and North Yorkshire recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

COUNTY DURHAM

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE MBE:

Anthony Austin Cleary. Managing director, Lanchester Wines. For services to International Trade and Exports (Durham, County Durham);

Dr Michelle Cooper. Chief executive Officer, County Durham Community Foundation. For services to the community during Covid-19 (Durham, County Durham);

Ian James Hammond. Senior manager, BT. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response (Shadforth, County Durham);

Katharine Francis Simpson. Vice Chair, Employer Engagement, North of England Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For voluntary service to the Armed Forces (Durham, County Durham).

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL BEM:

David Anthony Clarke. Sergeant, Durham Constabulary. For services to Policing (Consett, County Durham);

Charles Donaghy. Formerly Games secretary, Durham Club and Institute Union. For services to Grassroots Sport in North East England (Bishop Auckland, Co. Durham);

Leslie Gibson. Secretary and head Coach, Aycliffe Amateur Boxing Club. For voluntary service to Young People in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham (Newton Aycliffe, County Durham);

Mark John Henderson. Community Safety Team Leader, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service. For services to People with Dementia (Bowburn, County Durham);

Sandra Mason. For services to the community in South Hetton, County Durham (South Hetton, County Durham);

Patricia Percival. For services to the community in Stanhope, County Durham (Bishop Auckland, County Durham);

Catherine Ruddick. Activities Coordinator, Derwent Care Home. For services to the Care Sector during Covid-19. (Stanley, County Durham);

Julie Anne Scurfield. Founder and Chair, Chester-le-Street Amazons Girls' Football Club. For voluntary service to Girls' Football in Chester-le-Street, County Durham (Chester-le-Street, County Durham).

TEESSIDE:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE MBE:

Jayne Adamson. Volunteer Suicide Lead, Believe Housing. For services to Housing and Suicide Prevention particularly during Covid-19 (Hartlepool);

Michael Hind. For services to the community of Teesside during Covid-19 (Middlesbrough).

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL BEM:

Peter Crawford. For voluntary service to Gymnastics in the North of England (Stockton-on-Tees);

Dennis Brian Gargett. Operations director, Marske Fabrication & Engineering Ltd. For services to the community during Covid-19 (Redcar);

Robert William Hodgson. Senior Project Leader, Labman Automation Ltd. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 (Middlesbrough);

Jolene Miller. Train Driver, Northern Trains Ltd and Volunteer Paramedic. For services to the NHS during Covid-19 (Stockton);

Denise Williams. For voluntary service to Girlguiding in Hartlepool, Cleveland (Hartlepool).

NORTH YORKSHIRE AND YORK:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE DAMEHOOD:

Jane Victoria Atkinson, FREng. Executive director, Engineering and Automation, Bilfinger UK. For services to Chemical Engineering (Thirsk, North Yorkshire);

Richard John Pennycook. Co-Chair, British Retail Consortium. For services to Retail (Upper Poppleton, North Yorkshire);

OBE:

Catherine Jane Noakes. Professor of Environmental Engineering for Buildings, University of Leeds. For services to the Covid-19 response (Thirsk, North Yorkshire);

David William Petherick. Formerly Chair, Committee B/559, British Standards Institute. For services to People with Disabilities (York, North Yorkshire);

Helen Mary Simpson. Trustee, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity. For services to charity (Thirsk, North Yorkshire);

MBE:

Christopher John Bentley. For services to Business and Culture (Harrogate, North Yorkshire);

Rachel Louise Bowes. Assistant director for Care and Support, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to the community during the Covid-19 response (Selby, North Yorkshire);

Kathleen Shirley Clegg. Formerly Chair, Official Prison Visitor Scheme, HM Prison Full Sutton. For services to Prisoners (Harrogate, North Yorkshire);

Gareth Davies. Instructor, Sea Cadets. For services to the community in Scarborough, North Yorkshire during Covid-19 (Scarborough, North Yorkshire);

Ian Phillip Dolben. Fisheries Adviser, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment (York, Yorkshire);

Philip Nesbit Graham. Signalling Volunteer, Network Rail. For services to the Rail Industry particularly during Covid-19 (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire);

Darren Gough For services to Cricket and charity;

Marie-Ann Jackson. Head, Stronger Communities Programme, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to the community during Covid-19 (York, North Yorkshire);

Helen Patricia Luddington. Director, West Bridgford Out of School Clubs and The Playroom Nursery. For services to Children and Families in Nottingham (Aislaby, North Yorkshire);

Debra Moore. Independent consultant Nurse. For services to Learning Disability Nursing (Scarborough, North Yorkshire);

Kiritbhai Patel. Formerly Trustee and Interim Chair, Royal Armouries. For services to Museums and Heritage (Ingmanthorpe, North Yorkshire);

Gemma Towers. Mobile Product Specialist, BT. For services to telecommunications during Covid-19 (Northallerton, North Yorkshire).

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL BEM:

Eileen Elizabeth Bellett. For services to the community in Osmotherley, North Yorkshire (Osmotherley, North Yorkshire);

Kevin Calpin. For services to the Traditional Craft of Architectural Stonemasonry (York, North Yorkshire);

Paul Jonathan Chaplow. For services to Clay Pigeon Shooting (Malton, North Yorkshire);

Jean Marie Dixon. Fundraiser and Ambassador, Yorkshire Air Ambulance. For services to charity and Patients in Yorkshire (Scarborough, North Yorkshire);

Colin William Gibbs. President, Tewit Youth Band. For voluntary service to Young People in Harrogate, North Yorkshire (Harrogate, North Yorkshire);

Florence Yvonne Grainger. For services to the community in Masham, North Yorkshire (Ripon, North Yorkshire);

Ann Harding. For services to the community in Settle, North Yorkshire during Covid-19 (Kirkgate, North Yorkshire);

Andrew Wayne Hattersley. For services to the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire during Covid-19 (Harrogate, North Yorkshire);

Mustafa Kemal Koksal. Supervisor, First Buses. For services to the community during Covid-19 (York, North Yorkshire);

Denny Levine. Social Care Assessor, North Yorkshire Council. For services to the community during the Covid-19 response (Harrogate, North Yorkshire);

Donna Loveland. Fundraiser, Scarborough Lifeboat Station. For charitable services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Scarbrough, North Yorkshire);

Sandra Anne Rees. Manager, Community Impact Team, Scarborough Borough Council. For services to the community in Scarborough, North Yorkshire (Scarborough, North Yorkshire);

Raymond Schofield. For services to Health and Fitness during Covid-19 (Wetherby, North Yorkshire);

Nigel William Smith. For services to Care Home Residents during the Covid-19 response (Northallerton, North Yorkshire);

Sarah Wilson. Nursery teacher, Fishergate Primary School. For services to Education during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire).

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL QPM:

Simon Mason. Formerly Detective chief Superintendent, North Yorkshire Police / National Crime Agency.

TYNE AND WEAR:

KNIGHTHOOD:

Brendan Foster, CBE. For services to International and National Sport and Culture in North East England (Stocksfield, Northumberland)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE OBE:

Tanja Harriet Smith. Technical director, Gradon Architecture. For services to Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Ryton, Tyne and Wear);

Maria Wardrobe. Formerly director of Communications and External Relations, National Energy Action. For services to Tackling Fuel Poverty (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear);

MBE:

Joanne Jane Curry. For charitable service in North East England (North Shields, Tyne and Wear);

Stuart Fearn. Head of Customer Contact, Newcastle Building Society. For services to the community in Newcastle and the North East during Covid-19 (North Shields, Tyne and Wear);

Head of Inspectorate, Sports Grounds Safety Authority. For services to Safety at Sporting Events (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear);

Jillian Margaret Shaw. Head Teacher, New York Primary School, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education particularly during Covid-19 (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear);

Rabbi Avrohom Sugarman. Director, Haskel School, Gateshead. For services to Education and Children with Special Educational Needs (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear);

Colin Richard Wilkes. For services to Business in North East England (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear).

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL BEM:

Geoffrey Cowan. Community Safety Officer, Cullercoats Lifeboat Station. For voluntary service to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear);

Paula Jayne Hills. For services to Tax Credit Customers and the community in North East England (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear);

Irene Maloney. For services to People with Disabilities and Guide Dogs UK (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear);

Lucy Mansell-Render. Nights Department manager, Asda. For services to the Covid-19 response (Washington, Tyne and Wear);

Geoffrey Moyle. Catering manager. For services to Catering in the NHS during Covid-19 (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear);

Nilima Rahman. Bank employee, Virgin Money. For services to the Financial Services sector and the community of South Shields during Covid-19. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear);

Joanne Swan. Housing and Care manager, Fountain Court, Gateshead. For services to the community during the Covid-19. (Swallwelll, Tyne and Wear);

Joshua Trueman. Owner, JT Workshop. For services to Key Workers during Covid-19. (Jarrow, Tyne and Wear);

Stephen James Walters. Principal Library manager, Gateshead Library Service. For services to Public Libraries. (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear);

Theodore Dimigen Wride. For services to the community in Sunderland during the Covid-19 response. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear).

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL QFSM:

Christopher Lowther. Chief Fire Officer, Tyne and Wear Fire and Fire and Rescue Service.