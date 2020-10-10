A DOG kennel owner is hoping to inspire children to get outside and walk the dog for Children in Need.
The team at DogHouse boarding kennels in Wolsingham intended to put on a sponsored Countryfile Ramble to launch their newly refurbished kennels.
The kennel was founded in 2007 by couple Dan and Katherine Cadman and has now been upgraded to include underfloor heating.
However, Covid restrictions hit and mass gatherings cancelled, so the grand opening was called off.
Instead Mrs Cadman has decided to take her dogs for a ramble this weekend, donating to the ramble on Countryfile Ramble website.
She is encouraging all the dog owners to embrace the great outdoors, for a good ramble and raise money for Children in Need.
Mrs Cadman said: “I think children’s mental health has been really affected by the lockdown measures and it is good to get out into the fresh air and raise some money.”
Donations can be made at: donate.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk