GROUNDBREAKING ankle replacement surgery has put a spring back in the step of a young rottweiler.

Devoted owner Gemma Peck, from Chelmsford, Essex, went the extra mile – a nine-hour, 500-mile round trip, in fact – to get her beloved 18-month-old pet Oakey the latest specialist treatment at Wear Referrals, in Bradbury, County Durham.

It proved a worthwhile trip for Ms Peck, who is delighted her dog is ‘oakey dokey’ again after the operation – even making a cameo appearance on a BBC television programme while being treated at Wear Referrals, which is part of Linnaeus.

She said: “In the first instance, our vets in Essex had referred Oakey to specialists near Cambridge for treatment. They told us Wear Referrals was the best hospital in the country to perform this type of ankle replacement surgery.

“Wear is a nearly five-hour drive from Chelmsford and a 500-mile round trip, but having tragically lost three rottweilers in the last eight years, we were feeling very low and disheartened and only wanted the very best treatment for Oakey.

“That’s certainly what we got. Oakey was treated fantastically by everyone at Wear. The vet, Neil Burton, was fabulous and all the staff were excellent and very kind, so we really appreciate the care they all took to look after our 46kg puppy.

“Oakey even had a small part in a BBC documentary called 'Night Force’ when the TV cameras captured the nursing staff waking him up in the early hours of the morning to take him out for a post-operative toilet break.”

Wear’s head of orthopaedics Neil Burton a recognised specialist in small animal surgery, along with colleague Maciej Krukowski, certificate holder in surgery, were the first surgeons in the UK to perform a BioMedtrix canine ankle replacement last year.

Mr Burton said: “This kind of operation is very uncommon, as it is only available at a select number of hospitals worldwide.

“We are one of only three hospitals in the UK trialling this joint replacement system. In Oakey’s case, the operation involved opening the right ankle joint and using prototype instrumentation to remove the damaged cartilage from the joint.

“The ankle replacement cartridge was then placed into the joint to resurface it. Having a new joint surface makes the joint more comfortable and improves the lameness.”

A six-month period of careful rehabilitation and recuperation has helped Oakey bounce back successfully, with Gemma saying: “He is now doing very well now after going through a strict recovery plan.

“He spent the first six weeks after surgery confined to his crate and only going out for the toilet, when he was always kept on a lead.

“There was also a carefully controlled exercise plan which started off at a small level and built up gradually week by week.

“He can now walk three or so miles and can play with other dogs again, especially his best friend, who is another rottweiler.”

