THE following cases were among those heard at Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

Darlington

JOHN ATTWELL, of Darlington, was fined £40 after he stole two bottles of wine from the Post Office in Darlington, on March 30, of this year. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £12 compensation. Attwell, of Middleton Street, also pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine from the shop, on April 4, of this year. He received no separate penalty.

Chester-le-Street

WAYNE CRAWFORD, 29, of Fifth Avenue, Chester-le-Street, was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after he was caught driving whilst under the influence of cocaine on March 3, 2020. Crawford pleaded guilty and was made to pay £32 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.

DEBORAH CROW, of no fixed address, assaulted a police officer by beating him on February 28, of this year. The 51-year-old pleaded guilty and was given a community order requiring her to undergo alcohol treatment.

Darlington

ADELE MONAGHAN, 32, was fined £40 after she stole household items from Wilkinsons, in Darlington, on May 3, 2020. Monaghan of Tom Raine Court, Darlington, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darlington

SARAH WOOD, 34, of Thames Way, Darlington, was fined £80 after she stole toys from Tesco, in Northallerton, on November 27, 2019. Wood indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and £32 to fund victim services.

Newton Aycliffe

MATTHEW JAMES CLARK, 29, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he was caught driving on August 23, of this year, whilst disqualified. The Greenlee Garth, Newton Aycliffe resident, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £128 to fund victim services. He also obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty on August 23 but received no separate penalty.

Stanley

SHANE NORMAN YOULL, of Poplar Street, Stanley, was fined £40 after he resisted a constable in the execution of his duty on August 26 of this year. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services.

Sunderland

NATALIE MARY COXON was discharged conditionally for six months after she stole from Marks and Spencers on August 28, of this year at Durham. The 24-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £322 to fund victim services. Coxon, of Canon Cockin Street, in Sunderland, was also made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sunderland

KIM DODSWORTH, 45, of Canon Cockin Street, in Sunderland, was discharged conditionally for six months after she stole from Marks and Spencers on August 28, of this year in Durham. Dodsworth was also ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bishop Auckland

PETER MARLBOROUGH, of Oxford Street, Bishop Auckland, was fined £80 after he failed to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The 30-year-old was made to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stanley

GEMMA WHITE, of Percy Terrace, Stanley, was caught in possession of an offensive weapon. On June 4, of this year, she was spotted in a public place whilst carrying a syringe and a needle. The 29-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was handed a community order requiring her to undergo drug rehabilitation. On the same day, she also assaulted a police officer.

Consett

SARAH JAMIESON, 25, was fined £80 after she assaulted a man by beating him on October 11, of last year. The Welford Road, Consett resident, was ordered to pay £32 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.

Darlington

PAUL CAMPBELL-MURPHY, 45, of Darlington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. On April 15, 2020, The Cricket Field Row, Darlington resident, also pleaded guilty to cycling without due care and attention on April 15, of this year and was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Peterlee

Macauley Hall, 24, assaulted a nurse and three officers and urinated in the back of a police van on September 13. The 24-year-old also launched a tirade of abuse at the officers and the sister trying to treat her in hospital. Hall, of Easington Street, Peterlee, was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 18 months.

Chester-le-Street

RUSSELL WEARS KIRKUP, 61, of Chester-le-Street, was given a suspended prison sentence after he visited an address on October 5, 2020 in breach of a restraining order. He indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £128 to fund victim services.

Ferryhill

KIERAN JOHN TIMMS, 23, of West Street, Ferryhill, assaulted a man causing him actual bodily harm on December 20, 2019. He was fined £500 and made £300 compensation. He also had cocaine in his possession but was given no separate penalty.

Chester-Le-Street

ANTHONY JON KEILTY, 43, of Albert Street, Chester-Le-Street,was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he beat a woman on January 12, of this year. He was also handed a restraining order and made to pay £750 compensation and £310 court costs.