RISHI Sunak will reveal ‘the next stage’ of the Jobs Support Scheme today, ahead of further restrictions expected for the North-East hospitality industry.

Hospitality businesses in County Durham, Darlington, Teesside, Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland are "on their knees".

The Chancellor is to announce further support for jobs and businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest-hit industries and regions.

Rishi Sunak will detail “the next stage” of the Jobs Support Scheme on Friday, October 9, ahead of new restrictions expected for the hospitality sector.

Cities in the North-East and other areas suffering a surge in Covid-19 cases may have pubs and restaurants closed among measures to combat the spread.

It comes as bars, restaurants and organisations call for the Government to cancel the 10pm curfew, which has "devastated" hospitality.

The Town Wall, in Newcastle, last night joined the list of businesses to close "until further notice ". It says this is "due to the ever-changing incomprehensible and non-scientific restrictions being levied against the hospitality industry and the lack of support from the government".

Loading ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST... Hey folks due to the ever-changing incomprehensible and non-scientific restrictions being levied against the hospitality industry and the lack of support from government at all levels it is with huge regret that we must inform you we are now closed till further notice... Until the next time... x • • • #wylambrewery #thetownwall #brewing #beermenu #newcastle #gateshead #northeast #beers #craftbeers #beercollaboration #sharethebeerlove #beergeek #northeastbrewery #newcastlebeer #northeastbrewers #craftbeerncl #brewers #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #beerstagrammers #beershare #craftbeerlife #craftbeerlover #taproom #picoftheday #hospitality #pubfood View on Instagram

Food and Drink North East, which represents over 500 businesses in the region's food and drink sector, has said additional support is not all that is needed.

The organisation is asking for five things:

A sector-specific furlough scheme

A cancellation of the 10pm curfew, to be replaced with more evidenced-based measures

Extra support for businesses affected by or ordered to close during local lockdowns

A further extension to business rates holiday

More transparency on scientific data behind local lockdown measures

Jessie Jacobs FADNE director, who is also running for Tees Valley mayor, said: “Our hospitality industry is the UK’s fifth biggest industry and it is currently on its knees.

"It is part of the heart and soul of our towns and cities and must be protected."

A Treasury spokeswoman said: “The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today, that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months.”