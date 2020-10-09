A CHANCE to see three cult classic films in a drive-in cinema is coming to a local museum along with many other half term horrors.
The Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle is hosting a drive-in cinema in its grounds for Halloween. The films selected reflect the spooky time of the year. The films include the Addams Family at 5.30pm, Hocus Pocus at 7.30pm and The Exorcist at 9.45pm all showing on Saturday, October 31. Ticket price is £35 per car.
On Sunday, October 25 and Monday, October 26 the museum will be hosting a Where’s Wally spooky museum search. On Wednesday, October 28 brainboxes are invited to coding and robotics workshop with the Lego Wedo 2 robot from 11am to 1pm. To round-up the half term week there will be Pumpkin Printing 10.30am to 4pm on Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30.