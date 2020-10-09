A WRITER has penned her memories of owning a B&B in a rural dale and the characters she came across over the many years of running it.

Carol Graham, 71, who lives in Westgate, Weardale, moved into the dale from Crook. They found their dream home perched on the ‘shoulder of the hill’, hence the title of the book being ‘A Shoulder on the Hill.’

They quickly fell in love with the place, which needed a great deal of renovation. The B&B opened in 2004 and hosted a range of characters through the years.

The book details the renovations of the house, the pets and animals raised by the couple and the local farmers.

Of the many guests they have had over the years, Mrs Graham made sure to note the interesting ones.

These guests include the Adams family from Portland, Oregon who were travelling from Scotland to Macedonia, they needed a place to stay on a leg of their journey and put a pin in the map, which happened to be at Hill House East B&B.

A regular at the B&B was a lady called Jane who takes her pack horse and, her dogs, and walks from Hexham to Derbyshire each year. After staying a few times she got to know Mrs Graham the two have remained good friends.

Among the many guests were those searching for their ancestors. People from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand stayed at the B&B in search of their family history. One family found out that their ancestors owned the very property the B&B was in.

Mrs Graham said: "I have an incredible memory, I can remember conversations from decades ago and I have made sure to keep a note of all the characters I have met in my life time.

“Everything in the book is true, it all happened. All story telling requires is a degree of embroidery to stitch it all together.

“Living on this hill has taught me that circle of life, the seasons, and weather dictate life here."

The book has been collated over the last 15 years but Mrs Graham struggled to find the time to write it, until lockdown.

Mrs Graham added: “Lockdown came and I started putting it together, I found that I had 70,000 words but it did not make a chronological story rather bits of my life stitched together.”

The book will be published by Wagtail Press in Hexham this November.