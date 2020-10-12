THREE more County Durham takeaways have been given a poor food hygiene rating in the latest round of inspections.
Two takeaways and an Indian restaurant have been told either a 'Major Improvement' or 'Some Improvement' is necessary in most recently published results.
Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are given a hygiene rating.
This is based on hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management, which helps consumers decide on where they want to eat.
In County Durham, the majority of takeaways and restaurants have scored 3 and a above - but there are exceptions.
This is what each hygiene rating means
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
Here's the list of takeaways recent rated
Source: Food Standards Agency / Durham County Council - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on October 10.
Sixth Street Diner - one star hygiene rating
Sixth Street, Horden
Inspected: August 21, 2020
Village Pizza - two star hygiene rating
27a Church Road, Trimdon Village
Inspected: August 24, 2020
Cookson Spice - two star hygiene rating
Cookson House, Cookson Terrace, Chester-le-Street
Inspected: August 20, 2020
