THREE more County Durham takeaways have been given a poor food hygiene rating in the latest round of inspections.

Two takeaways and an Indian restaurant have been told either a 'Major Improvement' or 'Some Improvement' is necessary in most recently published results.

Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are given a hygiene rating.

This is based on hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management, which helps consumers decide on where they want to eat. 

In County Durham, the majority of takeaways and restaurants have scored 3 and a above - but there are exceptions.

READ MORE: RECENTLY RATED: 3 County Durham takeaways given a one star hygiene rating

This is what each hygiene rating means

0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good

Here's the list of takeaways recent rated

Source: Food Standards Agency / Durham County Council - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on October 10.

Sixth Street Diner - one star hygiene rating

Sixth Street, Horden 

Inspected: August 21, 2020

Village Pizza - two star hygiene rating

27a Church Road, Trimdon Village

Inspected: August 24, 2020

Cookson Spice - two star hygiene rating

Cookson House, Cookson Terrace, Chester-le-Street

Inspected: August 20, 2020

READ MORE: RECENTLY RATED: 3 County Durham takeaways given a one star hygiene rating