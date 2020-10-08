CLEVELAND Fire Brigade is calling on the public to Be Smart, Be Safe and Be Sensible this fireworks period and consider the impact on key workers when considering having a display at home.
With many organised events cancelled, emergency services are anticipating a busier night than usual as people may decide to celebrate in their own gardens.
Steve Johnson, senior head of prevention and engagement said: “We are currently in the middle of a global pandemic and we need the public to continue their tremendous support for key workers by not taking unnecessary risks over the Halloween and firework period.
“A home firework display impacts significantly on your safety, your community, your neighbours, and animals and the environment. Fireworks are explosives and can cause horrendous injuries such as serious burns, blindness or deafness to you or family members.
Home displays risk placing an unnecessary strain on our NHS and Emergency Services if things go wrong.
“This year we are asking everyone to be a great neighbour and to support key workers, don’t have a home display. We have a poster on our website for youngsters to colour in and place in their window to show their support.”
Whilst most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause real misery. Every year over 4,000 people are injured due to misuse of fireworks and bonfires, sparklers burn at over 2000 oC. The most common injuries are to hands, wrists and eyes.