THE shortlist for the North-East's IT and technology awards has been revealed.

The Dynamite Awards, organised by tech network Dynamo and sponsored by Home Group, are in their seventh year and shine a spotlight on the North-East's successful companies, organisations and departments.

The shortlist includes many of the region's big names across a range of categories dedicated to innovation, diversity and tech for good.

Artificial intelligence startup Wordnerds is up twice for the Best Use of Data award through collaborations with the Department for Work and Pensions and Sage.

There is also a People's Choice Award, where residents across the region are encouraged to vote for their favourite person or company.

Prof Alastair Irons, University of Sunderland dead and chair of this year’s judging panel, said: “Much of the region’s talent has been involved in Covid solutions so it’s no surprise our shortlist recognises this.

“Once again we were blown away by the strength and depth of entries. Judging was really tough, with a large and exceptionally impressive array of entries.

"The awards are a reminder that our tech sector is blessed with talent and innovation in abundance.”

Dynamo chair Charlie Hoult said: “In the light of our tech sector’s remarkable regional and national contribution to the fight against COVID-19, this year’s awards are particularly important. Several of our companies been actively involved in the fight against the virus.

“The North-East’s tech sector has really stepped up to the mark and our shortlist reflects that this year. In such unsettling times it’s more important than ever to celebrate the amazing success stories of the North East’s tech superstars.

"Despite it being a virtual event, there’ll be the usual fun and games, the same networking opportunities, and you can still wear black tie and formal wear."

The online ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 14, and is free to attend.

The shortlistees for this year are:

BEST USE OF DATA:

Dental Services, NHS Business Services Authority

Kani Payments

Wordnerds/DWP

Wordnerds/Sage

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION sponsored by Opencast Software

globalbridge

Home Group

Sage

TechUPWomen

GROWTH EXPLOSION sponsored by Teesside University

Aspire Technology Solutions

Everflow Group

IoT North

Synergi

Trench Networks

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by Sage

Everflow Group

Nomad Digital

Northumbria University

INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS sponsored by Invest Newcastle:

Kani Payments

Sage

VEO

PROJECT OF THE YEAR (Public Sector/Not for Profit):

Difrent – NHSX Home Testing

Newcastle University – GetPPE NCL

NHS Business Services Authority – NHS Learning Support Fund

Northumbria University – Promoting independence through technology-enabled homes

PROJECT OF THE YEAR (Corporate):

Accenture – NHS Digital

Sage Payroll – Job Retention Scheme (JRS) Module and COVID 19 Response

Waterstons – Eclipse

RISING STAR:

Eilyne Mallari – NHS Business Services Authority

Fareeha Usman – Being Woman

Katie Shannon – Accenture

Lizzie Quinn – NHS Business Services Authority

SKILLS DEVELOPER sponsored by NHS Business Services Authority:

Baltic Apprenticeships

Sunderland Software City

TechUPWomen

TECH FOR GOOD sponsored by tombola:

Home Group

NHS Business Services Authority

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust supported by the Academic Health Science Network for the North East and North Cumbria

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT sponsored by Home Group:

The winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award will be announced on the night!

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD:

You can vote for your favourite entry, company or individual. The nomination with the most votes will be our People’s Choice Award winner.

Voting closes 4pm on Friday, October 2.