DANCING on Ice has revealed next year’s lineup and there’s no one from the North-East on the bill - for the third year in a row.

The last person from the North-East to take part in the dancing competition was actress and TV presenter Donna Air.

The North Tyneside woman was paired with professional dancer Mark Hanretty in the 2018 series of the competition. They were eliminated 6th and 7th alongside Antony Cotton, from Coronation Street, and his partner Brandee Malto.

There were no Dancing on Ice contestants from the North-East in 2019 and 2020, with no one from the region making the cut for the newly announced 2021 season.

Ms Air first appeared on TV as an extra on Byker Grove when she was ten. She went on to present on MTV’s daily show MTV Select and Channel 4 morning entertainment show The Big Breakfast, as well as others, and has been in the likes of Hollyoaks.

Hopeful contestants are judged on their natural ability to dance on skates, a desire to do the show and to learn a new skill - not on geographical location.

But does that mean people from the North-East can't dance?

In 2019, South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey and his professional partner came in fourth place - making it to the semi-finals - of Strictly Come Dancing.

But Strictly 2020, which will launch on Saturday, October 17, doesn't have any North-Eastern names on the bill either.