A NATIONAL survey of children and young people has revealed racism, climate change and coronavirus are top issues they are concerned about.

In response to Covid, 94 per cent of children and young people also say they have had cause to feel worried, sad or anxious in the last six months.

When asked about the issues which mattered most to them personally, over half of children and young people (59 per cent) selected racism. Climate change/global warming was also a concern, with 56 per cent stating that this was important to them.

When asked which one world issue they would most like to see improve or get better, 22 per cent of children and young people selected climate change/global warming, followed by coronavirus (13 per cent).

The nationwide survey of 831 parents and 697 children and young people was conducted by YouGov on behalf of BBC Children in Need to launch its 2020 fundraising appeal, 'Together, we can'.

The 2020 campaign aims to inspire the nation to show their support for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK, and demonstrate that together, positive differences can be made.

The survey sheds light on the impact of recent events on children and young people across Britain, six months after the UK went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than half of parents (54 per cent) feel that lockdown has had a negative effect on their child’s overall happiness and wellbeing. Six months after lockdown, nearly half (45 per cent ) of parents feel that their child displays more feelings of worry or anxiety than they did before.

Over half of children and young people (52 per cent) do say they have felt more lonely during the past six months than before lockdown.

Children in Need currently funds 212 charities and projects across the UK who are supporting children and young people struggling with their mental wellbeing.

In the last six months, it has awarded funding totalling £1.2 million to such projects through the charity’s Covid-19 response programmes.

The effects of Covid on young people is not just with mental health, but future prospects.

Over half of parents (58 per cent) feel that Covid and lockdown will have a negative effect on their child’s future career and education prospects.

Three in ten children and young people (30 per cent) agree, thinking it will be harder to get the job or career they want after the pandemic

In terms of their hopes for the future, having a happy life is most important to children and parents alike, with 74 per cent of children wishing for a happy life.

57 per cent also said getting a good job was important to them.

When asked about their one greatest wish for their child’s future, 66 per cent of parents said that their child having a happy life was most important, followed by them enjoying good health, with 20 per cent of parents saying that was their greatest wish for their child.

The charity, which recognises disparities between low income and affluent families, also funds 1,294 charities and projects supporting children and young people affected by poverty and deprivation, giving £3.7 million to projects since lockdown began.

Funds raised in the new campaign will allow Children in Need to keep funding over 3,900 UK charities and projects.

A number of celebrities have pledged their support for the campaign, including Ade Adepitan MBE, Zoe Ball, Nadiya Hussain and Joe Wicks.

Joe Wicks said: “BBC Children in Need is a charity I hold close to my heart, and feel this year in particular, we need to do all we can to help make a difference.

"Many of these projects are likely just down the road from you and have been a lifeline to children in need of support over the past six months. Together, we can help local charities and community organisations continue their brilliant work."

Nadiya Hussain said: “This year, it feels more important than ever to be supporting children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage.”