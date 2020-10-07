A MEMBER of a scaffolding team was injured while working on a three-storey building on a busy road through a town yesterday.
The workman is understood to have suffered a knee injury while working an estimated 30ft up scaffolding on the building in Bishop Auckland.
Emergency services were called to Cockton Hill Road, shortly before 3.30pm.
The North East Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance and its hazardous area response team, which, in turn, sought assistance from Durham Fire and Rescue Service to help bring the casualty from the scaffolding.
A special rescue unit attended and used an aerial ladder platform to bring the casualty down to the waiting ambulance.
During the incident Durham Police closed part of Cockton Hill Road, with local diversions put in place.
The ambulance service last night confirmed a man was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment for a knee injury.