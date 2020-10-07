A FURTHER 1,196 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North-East and North Yorkshire since Tuesday.
According to latest figures published yesterday afternoon, a further 14,162 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the UK total
number of confirmed cases to 544,275.
A further 70 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported by the government to 42,515.
Here is a breakdown of the latest confirmed cases in the region:
n County Durham: 6,044, was 5,851
n Darlington: 1,001, was 1,025
n Gateshead: 2,785, was 2,711
n Hartlepool: 1,233, was 1,196
n Middlesbrough: 1,888, was 1,827
n Newcastle: 5,117, was 4,900
n North Tyneside: 2,228, was 2,155
n North Yorkshire: 4,528, was 4,457
n Northumberland: 3,303, was 3,221
n Redcar and Cleveland: 1,232, was 1,197
n South Tyneside: 2,383, was 2,321
n Stockton: 1,980, was 1,896
n Sunderland: 4,194, was 4,077
n York: 1,765, was 1,699.
Total: 39,705, up from 38,509, an increase of 1,196.