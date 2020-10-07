Satirical comedy Spitting Image will be back on for a second series in 2021 following record-breaking opening weekend, but producers would not say whether Barnard Castle would get its moment in the spotlight.

The comedy returned to screens on October 3 for the first time in 24 years when it launched on the streaming service BritBox, which is created by ITV and BBC.

The comeback episode saw the puppet show take aim at public figures including Dominic Cummings, Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump and the Duke of Sussex.

But ITV would not confirm whether Barnard Castle, in County Durham, would get a mention in the show after hitting headlines earlier this year when the chief adviser to the Prime Minister broke Covid rules to travel there.

Dominic Cummings allegedly drove to Barnard Castle to test whether he could drive back to London after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus.

He travelled 260 miles with his family from London to his father's farm, also in County Durham, after he and his wife experienced Covid symptoms.

Spitting Image would not be the first to make light of the controversial situation, with Scottish brewery Brew Dog launching a limited-edition IPA called Barnard Castle Eye Test.

The satirical show runs weekly on Saturdays for nine more weeks (ten episodes in total).

Co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, while multi-award-winner Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) is the showrunner, leading the writing team.

Roger Law said: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’.

"It’s time to come off furlough! The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg, you'll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

"This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job."