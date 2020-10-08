STAFF have been asked to use discretion after a 78-year-old man was denied access to leisure centre toilets.

The Newton Aycliffe resident with “waterworks” problems needed the toilet whilst out shopping.

He popped into Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre, run by Durham County Council, only to be refused permission to use a toilet.

Great Aycliffe Town Councillor Michael Stead said: “When this resident contacted me I was shocked at this loo-dicrous decision. Years ago we lost our local public toilets and the council pointed people to the leisure centre.

“To refuse someone elderly, with a health condition, permission to use the loo in an emergency was simply unacceptable.“

Durham County Council has put in place strict rules to protect people from Covid at its leisure centres.

This includes requiring an appointment to enter the building and setting a maximum number of people allowed at any one time.

However the councillor said the policy did not use discretion for emergency situations.

Cllr Stead contacted his party colleagues and after intervention by one of the council’s Liberal Democrat shadow portfolio holders, the policy has been reviewed.

Alison Clark, Durham County Council’s head of culture, sport and tourism, said: “We apologise to the resident involved for the uncomfortable situation they had been put in during this incident. I can confirm that leisure centre managers will in future use their discretion in limited emergency situations.

“All Covid safety measures, such as test and trace, will still apply. Our leisure centres are only able to stay open thanks to a rigorous approach to safety, so I should emphasise this is not a change in policy to allow general public access to the toilet at this time.”

Cllr Stead added: “I don’t think anyone can under-estimate just how uncomfortable it can be for anyone who suddenly gets caught short. Most of us can get to the other end of the high street to find an alternative. However someone who is elderly, disabled or pregnant would struggle. I’m pleased the council has listened to us and applied some common sense.”

The elderly resident who was turned away was helped by a shop manager on the high street who, following Covid rules allowed the resident to use their toilet.

Cllr Stead added: “Sometimes it does feel a bit like the world has gone mad. All credit to the hero who helped out my resident, using common sense and compassion.”