STUDENTS from six schools have put their baking skills to the test to celebrate European day of languages.

The competition was organised by the languages departments of the Advance Learning Partnership Multi Academy Trust.

For the last four years teachers at Parkside Academy in Willington, have ran the highly successful Great European Bake-Off competition to mark the European Day of languages.

This year, all schools within the ALP academy chain participated to find the ALP superstar.

Each school submitted their winning entry, with the winner being Johnathan Kramer from Dene Academy with his Brexit Exit cake.

There was a huge variety in the number of countries represented in the cakes from an Eiffel Tower made of shortbread to a Leaning Tower of Pisa made of Biscoff.

There were also creations from closer to home like ‘Nessy the Lochdown monster’ cake.

Catherine Taylor Director of Teaching and Learning across ALP said: ''We are delighted that the ALP superstar’s competition has provided an opportunity for our students to showcase their creativity and flair.

“The winning entries from all schools are show stopping designs of a professional standard and it is wonderful to see how students have celebrated The European Day of Languages in their designs.

“We run an ALP competition every half term and look forward to providing further opportunities for students to celebrate their talents.''