NATIONAL Curry Week is here and restaurants in and around Darlington, County Durham, Teesside, and North Yorkshire are ready to take your order - "let's talk about curry not Covid".
The first National Curry Week took place in October 1998 and was founded by the late Peter Grove.
Mr Grove was a journalist who had fallen in love with curry. His vision was to drive awareness and appreciation of the growing Indian restaurant industry, whilst also raising funds for charity.
The 22nd National Curry Week takes place this week, from Monday, October 5, to October 11.
The week celebrates all things curry, highlighting events like when a double decker bus toured the UK serving free curry in 2003, while in 2012 the world record for the tallest stack of poppadums was built by an Indian restaurant standing at 1.72m high.
On the National Curry Week website, it said: "It’s been a difficult year but for one week only, let’s talk about curry instead of coronavirus. Whether you’re heading out to your local curry house or cooking up a storm using our official recipe book, we want you to be rejoicing in all things curry."
Here are all the region's curry houses on the National Curry Week map:
Darlington
- Viraj - Kendrew House, Kendrew Street, Darlington, DL3 6JR
- Bengal - Heritage 121 Gladstone Road, Darlington, DL3
- Akbar the Great - 43/44 Bondgate, Darlington, Co. Durham, DL3 7JJ
- Duke Bombay Cafe - 22 Duke Street, Darlington, DL3 7AA
- Cafe Spice - 19 Chalks Walk, Darlington, DL3 7QH
- Reema - 18 Conniscliffe Road, Darlington, Co Durham, DL3 7RG
- Spice Garden - 112-114 Parkgate, Darlington, Co. Durham, DL1 1RX
- Table Talk Indian Diner - 3 The Square, Middleton- St. George, Darlington, DL2 1EG
- Akbar Dynasty - Stockton Road, On the A66, Darlington, Co. Durham, DL2 1S
County Durham
- Himalaya - 11 South Burns, Market Place, Chester le Str, Co. Durham, DH3 3EZ
- Spice Venue - 23 Newmarket Street, Consett, County Durham, DH8 5LQ
- Monju Tandoori - 233 Park Road, Southmoor, Stanley, DH9 7QG
- Le Raaj Front Street, Chester Moor, Durham, DH2 3RJ
- Haripur Wala - Above co op, Dryburn Road, Durham, DH1 5UJ
- Spice Lounge - St Nicholas Cottage, Durham Market Place, Durham City, DH1 3NJ
- The Capital - The Old Auction Rooms, 69 Claypath, Durham City, Tyne and Wear, DH1 1QT
- Shaheens - 48 North Bailey, Town Centre, Durham, County Durham, DH1 3ET?
- Alishaan - 50-51 North Road, Durham, Durham, DH1 4SF
- Millennium - 30 Front Street, Framwell Gate Moor, Durham, DH1 5EE
- Holy and Bhang - Farnley Tower, The Avenue, Durham, DH1 4DX
- Mumbai - Front Street, Haswell Plough, County Durham, DH6 2EW
- Panash Indian Restaurant and Bar - Front Street East, Durham, DH6 5HX
- Bay Leaves - 8 Parker Terrace, Ferry Hill, DL17 8JY
- Cinnamon Spice Club - Salters Lane, Trimdon, TS29 6JQ
- Le Raaj - A689/A177 roundabout, Sedgefield, TS21 2JX
- Elachi - 82 Hope Street, Crook, County Durham, DL15 9HT
- Priya's - 42 Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham, DL14 7PE
- Spice Island - 100 Main Street, Shildon, Co. Durham, DL4 1AQ
- The Bengal Lounge - 6 St Elizabeth Close, Woodham Village, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 4UE
- Elachi - 1 Beveridge Walkway, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 4EE
- Bengal Merchant - 7 The Bank, Barnard Castle, DL12 8PH
Teesside
- Vadah - Riverside, Castlegate Quay, Stockton on Tees, TS18 1BZ
- Jolsha Restaurant - 7 Harland Place, Norton, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, TS20 1AL
- Khushi -11-13 Cumberland Road, Off Linthorpe Village, Middlesborough, TS5 6JB
- Delhi Lounge - 349 Linthorpe Road, Middlesborough, Cleveland, TS5 6AB
- Akbars - 192 - 194 Linthorpe Road, Middlesborough, Cleveland, TS1 4AG
- Massala - 118 Borough Road, Middlesborough, Cleveland, TS1 2ES
- Jamals - 92 Coperation Road, Middlesborough, TS1 2RB
- Jolsha 2 - 1a Marton Square, Stokesley Road, Middlesbrough, Cleveland, TS7 8DU
- Spices - Navigation Point, Middleton Road, Hartlepool, Cleveland, TS24 0UG
- Masala Lounge - 87-89 York Rd, Town Centre, Hartlepool, TS, TS26 8AQ
- Dilshad - 50-51 Church Street, Hartlepool, Cleveland, TS24 7DX
- Sheesh Mahal - 1 Seaton Reach, coronation Dr, Hartlepool, TS25 1XN
- Seaton Tandoori - 31 The Front, Seaton-Carew, Hartlepool, Cleveland, TS25 1BS
- Goa Lounge - 52 Station Road, Redcar, TS10 1AG
- Light of Asia - 15 Queen Street, Redcar, Cleveland, TS10 1AB
- Spices - 21 Station Street, Saltburn by the Sea, Cleveland, TS12 1AE
- Raj Bari, 49 High Street, Yarm, Cleveland, TS15 9BH
North Yorkshire
- Zeera - Parkway House, East Road, Northallerton, Darlington, DL6 1DP
- Aroma - 1 Zetland Street, Northallerton, DL6 1NB
- Amontola - 8-10 Queens Road, Richmond, DL10 4AE
- Asha Tandoori - 33 Shute Road, Catterick Garrison, DL9 4AF
- Bengal Spice - 8-9 Hildyard Row, Catterick White Shop, Garrison, DL9 4DH
- Spice Of Bengal - 36 Town Centre, Market Place, Bedale, North Yorkshire, DL8 1EQ
- The Jaipur Spice - Busby stoop inn, Busby Stoop Road, North Yorkshire, YO7 4EQ
- Henna - 5 Milgate, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, YO7 1AA
- Grand India - 42 Long Street, Thirsk, Yorks, YO7 1AU